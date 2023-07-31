FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Entomologists at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab in Fort Collins are studying mosquitoes that can carry the West Nile virus, and they are finding a growing number are resistant to the pesticide sprays used to kill them.

“Using the same product or the same active ingredient over and over can lead to resistance. We have been seeing some increased accounts of insecticide resistance in the West Nile vectors across the country,” Chief Entomologist at the Fort Collins lab Roxanne Connelly said.

So far, resistance has been detected in places like Florida, Illinois and California, but not in Colorado, and Connelly wants to keep it that way.

“It’s bad news in that we don’t want it to progress any further. If you have a combination of increasing insecticide resistance and then a year like this where we are seeing infected mosquitoes earlier in the year and in high abundance, that can lead to more cases, and that is certainly something we want to prevent,” Connelly said.

She asks mosquito control companies to rotate through a few different products and methods to kill the mosquitoes.

Connelly said the CDC has developed a way to test for early warning signs of resistance and it is training local agencies and giving out free test kits.

The CDC doesn’t want the level of insecticide resistance to get any worse.

As for personal protection, researchers say residents should continue to use insect repellent. Mosquitoes are not showing resistance to those.