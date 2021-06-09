CBI, Teller County Sheriff’s Office interviewing Woodland Park Police for criminal investigation

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and detectives with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a criminal investigation and interviewing members of the Woodland Park Police Department.

On Monday, a CBI agent and a detective from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office notified Michael Lawson, the City Manager of Woodland Park the two agencies were conducting a criminal investigation. In a press released by the City of Woodland Park stated that although the investigators did not reveal the breadth of the inquiry, they requested to interview some executive-level members

of the Woodland Park Police Department. Those members of the police department are

cooperating and are being interviewed.

Although no charges have been filed at this time, Commanders Ryan Holzwarth and Andy Leibbrand, have been placed on routine paid administrative leave while the investigation proceeds. These are the only two commanders at the Woodland Park Police Department.

Chief Miles De Young had previously been placed on leave as part of a City-initiated investigation on May 13. Though the City knows little in the way of details of the CBI investigation at this time, the two investigations are separate.

While the chief and commanders are on admin leave pending the outcome of the investigations, the City will be bringing in an outside resource to fill the role of acting chief. Sergeants Mike McDaniel and Sergeant Beth Huber will handle the duties of the individuals on leave in the immediate term.

The city of Woodland Park supports full transparency and appreciates the great work that the

men and women of the Woodland Park Police Department perform on a daily basis. As

information is shared with the city from the investigating agencies, the city plans to update the public.