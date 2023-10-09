DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has set up a tip line dedicated to the Suzanne Morphew investigation.

The public is asked to report any information about the case either by emailing cdps_suzannemorphew_tipline@state.co.us or calling 719-312-7530.

Morphew disappeared on Mother’s Day in 2020. She reportedly left her Chaffee County home to go on a bike ride and never returned.

More than three years later, on Sept. 22 of this year, her remains were recovered near Moffat in Saguache County – about 40 miles south of where she was first reported missing.

A week later, CBI conducted a “comprehensive search” near Moffat in relation to the case but did not release information on what was being sought.

As of Monday, there was no new information that could be released, according to CBI.

No one has been arrested or charged in relation to Morphew’s death since her remains were found. However, her husband had previously been charged but those charges were later dismissed without prejudice.