CBI Senior Alert: Missing 81-year-old Pueblo man with Alzheimer’s

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — Daniel Otero, 81, left his senior living facility in the 1500 block of Primrose Lane at 4:45 a.m. July 17. He was last seen in the Eagleridge/Outlook area, Pueblo Police reported.

He has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and is cognitively impaired.

He was wearing blue and white checkered scrub pants without a shirt. His color and type of shoes are unknown but he is using a walker that has a tag with his information on it.

Otero is described as a Hispanic male with gray and brown hair who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

If you see him, call Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502.