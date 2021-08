DENVER (KDVR) — Kenneth Leroy Ingram, 90, suffers from cognitive impairment and was last seen at noon on Tuesday near the 700 block of Niblic Drive in Grand Junction. Police said he may be in the Jefferson County area.

He may be driving a blue/silver 2007 Chrysler 300 with a Colorado plate – 724WOJ.

Ingram is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Call the Grand Junction Police Department at 970-242-6707 or 911 if seen.