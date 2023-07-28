DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered missing alert for a 5-year-old boy out of Aspen.
Law enforcement said they are very concerned for the child’s safety.
According to CBI, 5-year-old Alan Moreno was last seen on Thursday at around 11:45 p.m. CBI believes he was taken by 50-year-old Dagoberto Moreno-Romero.
Police found Alan’s mother suffering from significant injuries and believe Moreno-Romero made direct threats to harm Alan.
Alan is described as:
- Male
- 5 years old
- Has brown hair and brown eyes
- Hispanic
- 3 feet tall
- Weighs 40 lbs.
Moreno-Romero is described as:
- Male
- 50 years old
- Has brown hair and brown eyes
- Hispanic
- 5 feet, 9 inches tall
- Weighs 218 lbs.
Police were originally looking for a Toyota Highlander, but now they believe the two are traveling in a maroon 2007 Chevy Trailblazer. The car has a kayak on the roof and has the Colorado license plate EZD1369.
If you see Alan or Moreno-Romero, you are asked to call 911 immediately.