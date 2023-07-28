Alan Moreno, 5, is believed to have been taken by Dagoberto Moreno-Romero and is endangered. (CBI)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered missing alert for a 5-year-old boy out of Aspen.

Law enforcement said they are very concerned for the child’s safety.

According to CBI, 5-year-old Alan Moreno was last seen on Thursday at around 11:45 p.m. CBI believes he was taken by 50-year-old Dagoberto Moreno-Romero.

Police found Alan’s mother suffering from significant injuries and believe Moreno-Romero made direct threats to harm Alan.

Alan is described as:

Male

5 years old

Has brown hair and brown eyes

Hispanic

3 feet tall

Weighs 40 lbs.

Moreno-Romero is described as:

Male

50 years old

Has brown hair and brown eyes

Hispanic

5 feet, 9 inches tall

Weighs 218 lbs.

Dagoberto Moreno-Romero, 50, is believed to have taken 5-year-old Alan Moreno from Aspen and threatened to harm him. (CBI)

Police were originally looking for a Toyota Highlander, but now they believe the two are traveling in a maroon 2007 Chevy Trailblazer. The car has a kayak on the roof and has the Colorado license plate EZD1369.

If you see Alan or Moreno-Romero, you are asked to call 911 immediately.