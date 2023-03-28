FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for Sofia Ochoa, a 13-year-old missing out of Federal Heights.

She was last seen Tuesday at 3:31 p.m. walking eastbound across Huron Street north of 84th Avenue.

She is described as a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-1 and 115 pounds.

Sofia was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve black sweatshirt with a circular wind cave National Park logo, a turquoise backpack and dark-colored shoes.

She may have a blue face mask on.

Law enforcement is concerned she may be in crisis and is concerned for her safety, according to the missing alert.

If she is seen, call 911 or the Federal Heights Police Department at 303-428-8538.