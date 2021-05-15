CBI, La Junta Police searching for 2 suspects involved in homicide

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and La Junta Police Department are searching for two suspects involved in a homicide at 1510 East Sixth Street on Friday.

Police report a 48-year-old La Junta man, was shot inside of his vehicle parked in front of his apartment building in the Morningside Heights neighborhood on Friday morning.

The suspect is described as a possible 30s white or Hispanic male and the car he was driving is a silver, four-door Pontiac, possibly a Bonneville. The suspect’s car has an unknown Kansas license plate and could have damage to the front, passenger side door.

Police are also looking for a female who was possibly with the suspect prior to the shooting. She’s described as a 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 medium to heavy build, white or Hispanic female with dark hair. She was last wearing a red or maroon tank top, dark pants and white shoes.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the La Junta Police Department Emergency Communications Center at (719) 384-2525.