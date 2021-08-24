Mother, 3 children missing since June found safe

DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE (7:16 p.m.): The Denver Police Department said a mother and her three children that were reported missing have been found safe. Officials said no charges have been filed.

ORIGINAL: The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Denver Police Department are searching for a mother and her three children that have been missing since June.

Cassandra Endres, 26, was last seen on June 16 in Northglenn with her boy and girl 14-month-old twins and 3-year-old daughter.

Endres is a white female who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The twins’ names are Daniel and Frankie Meter and they are 2 feet tall, weigh 30 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. The little girl’s name is Madilynn Endres and she is 3 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The family is believed to be in the Denver metro area and police ask anyone who sees them to call 720-913-2000.