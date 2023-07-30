DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued alerts for two boys last seen Saturday night at 10 p.m.

A missing indigenous person alert was issued for Nalias Tafoya, 11, and an endangered missing alert was issued for Daemon McInvale, 13. The two are believed to be with each other.

According to the Jeffco County Sheriff’s Office both reside at the Shiloh House, a youth treatment facility in the 7600 block of South Estes Court.

11-year-old Nalias Tafoya (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

13-year-old Daemon McInvale (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Nalias is 5 foot, 3 inches, 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored track pants, a blue zip-up jacket, a grey shirt and black and white Nike shoes.

He’s originally from Colorado Springs but is familiar with the Denver metro area, according to CBI.

Daemon is 4 foot, 5 inches, 88 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, dark pants and red shoes.

If you see either child, call 911 or the Jeffco Sheriff’s Office at 303-271-0211.