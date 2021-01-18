CBI alert canceled for missing cognitive impaired Lakewood man

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (9:51 p.m.) A CBI alert has been canceled after Lakewood police found a missing 85-year-old man with cognitive impairment wearing a maroon jacket and blue jeans.

Edwin McGregor was last seen at 5:30 p.m. leaving the 2100 block of Cody Street driving a black Mercury Mountaineer Colorado license plate 238-FTZ.

He is a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has gray/brown hair.

Authorities believe he may be in Denver and ask anyone who sees him to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303.980.7300.