CBI Alert: 38-year-old disabled man missing

SHERIDAN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for Steven Weems, a 38-year-old white male who was last seen at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Weems is 6 feet, 250 pounds and has a cognitive impairment that requires medication. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Weems was heading east on foot in the 2900 block of West Hampden Avenue. He was wearing a green hat, gray coat, black pants, Metallica T-shirt with gray shoes and black gloves.

If seen, call 911 or the Sheridan Police Department at 303-762-2211.