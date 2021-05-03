Caution: Falling rocks in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about fallen rocks either on or near the road in multiple locations across the county as another strong storm moves through.

Rocks have been reported in these locations:

Highway 7, mile marker 15

Lefthand Canyon/Olde Stage

Eldorado Springs Drive

Highway 36 (North St. Vrain), mile marker 17

No road closures have been reported.

The sheriff’s office recommends extra caution and awareness while driving in wet weather this time of year, especially on canyon roads.