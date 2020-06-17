Caught on video: Elk with tire hanging around its neck near Conifer

CONIFER, Colo. (KDVR) – “Pack it in, pack it out” is a common phrase for many hikers and other people who enjoy all that our area has to offer when it comes to enjoying the outdoors, but sometimes it’s the less expected items that make the biggest waves.

This week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife – Northeast Region shared a video that shows an elk walking through the woods with a tire hanging around its neck.

In the tweet, CPW talked about how it’s not just hammocks and decorative lights that can become a danger to wildlife.

A timestamp on the trailcam video says it was taken June 5, and according to CPW it comes from Dan Jaynes who recorded it near Conifer.

