Caught on Camera: Woman has snowy, close encounter with mountain lion in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman had a close encounter with a mountain lion on Monday afternoon while snow was falling.

Nina Isaacs, who lives in London, has been stuck in Boulder since Christmas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She captured the mountain lion on camera for more than two minutes from inside her house, during which she sounds in awe, continuously saying, “oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my god!” You can watch the full video above.

Isaacs’ dog can also be heard barking at the cougar at points during the video.

At one point in the video, the lion appears to get very close to the window before eventually slowly disappearing into the distance.

To reduce the risk of problems with mountain lions on or near your property, Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges you to follow these simple precautions:

Make lots of noise if you come and go during the times mountain lions are most active: dusk to dawn.

Install outside lighting. Light areas where you walk so you could see a lion if one were present.

Landscape or remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places for lions. Make it difficult for lions to approach unseen.

Planting non-native shrubs and plants that deer often prefer to eat encourages wildlife to come onto your property. Predators follow prey. Don’t feed any wildlife!

Keep your pet under control. Roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions. Bring pets in at night. If you leave your pet outside, keep it in a kennel with a secure top. Don’t feed pets outside; this can attract raccoons and other animals that are eaten by lions. Store all garbage securely.

Place livestock in enclosed sheds or barns at night. Close doors to all outbuildings since inquisitive lions may go inside for a look.

Encourage your neighbors to follow these simple precautions. Prevention is far better than a possible lion confrontation.