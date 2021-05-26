Caught on Camera: Woman has close encounter with bears on Flatiron Loop Trail

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Summer is just around the corner, temperatures are warming up, and bear encounters are on the rise across Colorado.

Earlier this week, a woman hiking on the Flatiron Loop Trail came across two bears.

“It was very special to see them, but I was surprised because it happened on Flatiron loop, which is a very popular hike. There were a lot of other people on the trail and the bears didn’t seem to mind. Wasn’t a remote area at all. Also, some people had their dogs off leash, so that was a little concerning,” shared Daria Sukova.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of bear sightings in Colorado in 2021 sits at 396.

If you see a bear you can report the sighting to either Colorado Parks and Wildlife or the Inquire Boulder website.

If you come across a bear on a trail, here’s what you should do, according to CPW:

Stand still, stay calm and let the bear identify you and leave. Talk in a normal tone of voice. Be sure the bear has an escape route.

Never run or climb a tree.

If you see cubs, their mother is usually close by. Leave the area immediately