Police are searching for two suspects accused of causing over $100,000 in damage to a dance studio. (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Boulder are searching for two people who allegedly broke into a dance studio and caused more than $100,000 in damage Friday night.

The incident happened around 10:26 p.m. at Kinesis Dance Studio in the 600 block of South Broadway, according to the Boulder Police Department.

In a surveillance video released by police, two people can be seen entering the studio. The two then allegedly committed several acts of vandalism.

Police said the vandals spray-painted nearly every surface inside. They also shattered large mirrors and damaged furniture, possibly with a knife.

There were no identifiable words, numbers or images in the spray paint, police said.

Both of the suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts, and one of them wore a backpack.

Additionally, one of the suspects was wearing what appeared to be Nike Dunk Low shoes while the other wore what appeared to be a pair of the Nike Air Max 97 shoes, according to police.

The business reported having negative encounters with a group of teenage males who skateboard outside the studio. These encounters range from conversations to the teens peeking into windows and coming inside, police said.

Anyone with information on the crime was asked to contact Detective A. Burcher at 303-413-7826 and reference case 23-07251.