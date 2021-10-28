Caught on Camera: Trio of mountain lions explore Colorado backyard

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KDVR) — A trio of mountain lions were caught on camera earlier this week while roaming a backyard in Larkspur.
Kenny Kent shared the videos, which were taken from a Ring camera at his home on Oct. 21 at around 10:20 a.m.
In the first video, a trio of mountain lions are spotted walking near the porch of the home until they disappear off screen.
In the second video, you can see a pair of mountain lions walk side-by-side through the yard. Eventually, the pair moves closer to the house, where a third cougar is spotted.
To reduce the risk of problems with mountain lions on or near your property, Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges you to follow these simple precautions:
- Make lots of noise if you come and go during the times mountain lions are most active: dusk to dawn.
- Install outside lighting. Light areas where you walk so you could see a lion if one were present.
- Landscape or remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places for lions. Make it difficult for lions to approach unseen.
- Planting non-native shrubs and plants that deer often prefer to eat encourages wildlife to come onto your property. Predators follow prey. Don’t feed any wildlife!
- Keep your pet under control. Roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions. Bring pets in at night. If you leave your pet outside, keep it in a kennel with a secure top. Don’t feed pets outside; this can attract raccoons and other animals that are eaten by lions. Store all garbage securely.
- Place livestock in enclosed sheds or barns at night. Close doors to all outbuildings since inquisitive lions may go inside for a look.
- Encourage your neighbors to follow these simple precautions. Prevention is far better than a possible lion confrontation.
If you ever have a mountain lion video or a video of any other wildlife, we would love to share it. You can send it to us here.