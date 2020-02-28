Caught on camera: Thieves use truck to rip door off Adams County liquor store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) -- An Adams County liquor store known for its speedy drive-thru is hoping the public can identify a pair of bold thieves.

Surveillance video shows two people backing up a pick-up truck to the front door of Mike's Liquor and Wine Wednesday morning.

One thief attaches a cable to the door before using the truck to rip off the door.

Mary-Karen Ripple, whose husband owns the store, says they made off with at least $3,000 in cash, cigarettes, liquor and lottery tickets.

"You know there's always a possibility that it could happen, but it's really taken our sense of security away," she said. "That's what's so frustrating to me."

The robbery happened in broad daylight, just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to Ripple.

"They did it in broad daylight, rush hour," she said. "They were pretty brazen."

A license plate is partially visible on one camera shot, although the quality makes it difficult to read.

"We're hoping that once the detectives come in and kind of get a look at that, they can maybe make the resolution better and find out who did it," Ripple said.

Ripple believes it may be a work vehicle, based on some visible markings on the side of the truck as it drives away.

She says they skipped the more expensive liquors and instead went for Jim Beam and boxed wine.

Ripple believes some of the lottery tickets were cashed Wednesday morning before the state lotto agency could void the stolen tickets.

It's unclear which law enforcement agency, if any, is actively investigating the theft.

A spokesperson for Adams County Sheriff's Office did not have suspect or vehicle information available to distribute Thursday evening.