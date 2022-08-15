MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — The victims of a brazen car theft in Jefferson County are speaking out to FOX31, hoping their story and surveillance video of the act serves as a warning to others.

An afternoon trip to the grocery store ended in a big loss for the Cooper family, targeted right inside of their garage Saturday afternoon in broad daylight. The family was right on the other side of the garage when thieves struck.

“I just taking the girls to the store,” Phillip Cooper said.

Phillip Cooper told FOX31 he got home from the grocery store and brought his daughters, aged 1 and 2, inside along with the first few grocery bags. After getting his girls settled, he headed back out for the rest of their groceries.

“When I walked in the garage there was just no car there anymore,” Phillip Cooper said. “It’s so violating.”

Jeffco SUV theft caught on camera

The theft was all caught on camera. From pull up to take off, it took the thieves less than a minute-and-a-half to steal the Coopers’ car. The crooks didn’t even shut the tailgate and took off with groceries still in the truck. They got away with the rest of the Coopers’ groceries and their car, keys and wallet.

“I can’t believe this happened right here in our home, in our garage,” Stephanie Cooper said. “Luckily, it was just the car. What if our babies had been in the car still?”

Surveillance video shows the thieves pull into the Coopers’ driveway in a white SUV. A man in a black T-shirt gets out of the passenger seat, then a few seconds later both cars pull away. It appears the getaway car is extremely similar to or the same model as the one stolen. The Coopers had a white 2018 Volkswagen Atlas with Colorado license plate BIH-B88.

“Such a weird situation,” Phillip said. “Make sure your keys aren’t left in the car. You can just never be too careful.”

If you have any information that can help in the Coopers’ case, you can call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s non-emergency number at 303-271-0211.