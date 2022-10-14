DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver couple is asking for the public’s help in identifying the thieves who broke into their detached garage early Wednesday morning.

“I don’t want people around here to have to live in fear,” said Ryan Smith, who rents the home in Washington Park West.

Smith’s girlfriend, Leah Block, who also lives in the home, walked out Wednesday morning to leave and that is when she found the door open.

“It looked like it had exploded,” Smith said.

Thieves use crowbar, kick in door

After checking the home’s cameras, they found video of two thieves driving a white Ford F-150 truck through the back alley. The thieves park behind the couple’s garage then use a crowbar to open the garage’s side door. After several attempts, the other thief comes and kicks the door several times.

“You can see the shoe print right here. Oh my gosh, that is actually some evidence,” Smith said.

The couple said the thieves were in the garage and out within four minutes. They said the thieves took around $2,000 in tools and a duffle bag full of Block’s clothes.

“I feel like in a matter of two to three years, the Nextdoor page has gone from, ‘Who can help Betty change her lightbulbs?’ To a riveting, edge-of-your-seat crime blog,” Smith said.

Safety precautions helped, but didn’t prevent

The couple said they believe all the safety methods they took beforehand helped. The door on the garage was bolt locked, and it had lights and cameras. They believe it made the thieves hurry out, especially after making a lot of noise trying to get in.

“I know if they had more time they would have emptied out $10,000 worth of stuff in our garage,” Smith said.

Denver Police are actively investigating this case. They are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects or car to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.