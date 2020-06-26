Caught on Camera: Statue with ties to Christopher Columbus torn down at Civic Center Park in Denver

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Cell phone video shows statue with ties to Columbus being torn down

DENVER (KDVR) — Cell phone video sent to FOX31 on Friday morning shows a statue with ties to Christopher Columbus being torn down overnight.

NEW VIDEO – STATUE BEING BROUGHT DOWN in Denver. Shows how it happened. Video: Gabriel A. Lavine Afro Liberation Front. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/FjeFfNiHoE — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) June 26, 2020

The statue is not of Christopher Columbus but has a plaque below it with the name Christopher Columbus.

The statue, according to the Fort Collins son of the man who created it, is not of Columbus. Instead it features an unidentified man.

The video was sent to us by Gabriel A. Lavine from the Afro Liberation Front.

Denver police said the statue was torn down around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night.

DPD said it is investigating the vandalism.

READ MORE: Controversy growing over Denver statue with connection to Christopher Columbus

Americans have watched as Confederate statues have been toppled across the country in recent weeks. Others representing Christopher Columbus have also been removed and in some cases beheaded.

Some statues have been knocked over by rioters and protesters, others by municipalities.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.