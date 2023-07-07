DENVER (KDVR) — After a victim’s credit card was stolen right in front of him, the Arvada Police Department is reminding you to always be aware of your surroundings, even during simple conversations at the grocery store.

Three suspects were caught on camera stealing a credit card from a man’s wallet in front of his eyes.

A surveillance video from a local Walmart shows a man heading to the self-checkout, and that’s where the crime occurs.

As the man is checking out, a male and female suspect approach a vending machine that is next to the victim. In the video, the man and woman are acting normal, browsing the machine.

However, the male suspect pulls some cash from his wallet and pretends that it was dropped by the victim. The man then hands the victim his “dropped money,” and that is when the thief moves in.

As the suspect puts the money near the victim’s hand, he pulls out an orange credit card. In a matter of seconds, the victim’s card is gone.

APD said that during this crime, the victim never notices or feels it happen. The police department said the victim racked up fraudulent charges totaling $1,994. The money was spent immediately at that same Walmart.

“Sorry to say that you must be aware of even casual conversations at the grocery store,” said APD in a tweet.

Do you recognize these three people? They are wanted in connection to a credit card theft at a local grocery store. (Arvada Police Department)

If you have any information on the three suspects pictured in the video, you are asked to contact the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6900.