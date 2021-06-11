Caught on camera: shirtless man swipes umbrellas from local brewery

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — When you work at any place that sells alcohol, there isn’t much you haven’t seen — or at least that’s what Liz Sage thought.

On Wednesday, right around midnight, a shirtless man showed up outside Colorado Plus Brew Pub in Wheat Ridge and casually plucked two umbrellas right off the property.

“He takes his time. Surprisingly, he didn’t notice the security cameras we had outside,” said Sage, the manager of the brewery.

The crime was certainly bizarre, but not any more so than what happened back in March, when another group of thieves targeted the brewery’s patio and stole furniture.

“They pulled up in a pick-up truck, hopped our fence, and then proceeded to hand the patio furniture over and throw it in the back of the truck,” Sage said.

However, it’s not just patio furniture. Thieves have also been stealing other strange items in the Denver metro recently, including plants right out of homeowner’s yards.

Cynthia Secor is the Baker neighborhood’s guardian of all things green.

When a rose bush vanished from her neighbor’s front lawn, she noticed. It turns out a thief literally dug up the plant and swiped it.

“I was sorry for her because she has to replant it. I think it’s a sign of the times as much as anything,” she said.