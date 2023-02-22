RAWLINS, Wyo. (KDVR) — A heart-stopping moment was caught on camera near the border of Wyoming and Colorado when a semitractor nearly missed a trooper working on the side of the highway.

The video was captured by a front dash camera from a Wyoming Highway Patrol vehicle on Tuesday and was posted to Twitter at around 4:50 p.m.

According to WHP, the near miss occurred near Rawlins, Wyoming on Interstate 80. The area is about 80 miles north of the Colorado border.

The video shows troopers working on the side of the interstate tending to a car that rolled over. Windy conditions and blowing snow are present. As a trooper in a bright yellow vest heads back to a patrol car, he looks up and within a split second jumps to the side and avoids what troopers called an out-of-control semi barreling towards him.

Miraculously, the semi squeezes in between the rolled-over vehicle and a speed limit sign before coming to a stop a few feet away. Thankfully, no one was injured.

WHP is reminding drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.