Caught on Camera: Road rage crash in front of Englewood Police Department

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Englewood Police Department released video Thursday of a road rage crash that happened at the police station Wednesday.

According to EPD, The road rage incident started in the area of West Dartmouth Avenue and South Elati Street, and ended at the police department.

Authorities say a 28-year-old female driver rammed a male’s vehicle, pushing

his vehicle through a landscaped area and into a security wall. When the male exited his vehicle, the female driver drove toward the male, but her vehicle was stopped by a light pole.

EPD said the woman fled on foot and was arrested a short time later.

The woman has been identified as Erika A. Boudreaux, 28.

Boudreaux has been charged with attempted first degree assault, criminal mischief, menacing, DUI, reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The man has not been identified.