ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County, was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop.

According to the store owner Bianca Larsen, the entire theft was caught on store cameras. She pointed out that in the video, you can see the suspected thief running out of the store carrying a French bulldog and Pomeranian.

The video, Larsen explained, shows that a customer ran out after the suspected thief and the getaway driver almost ran over the customer. Larsen thanked the customer in the store who tried to chase after the thief.

“He tried to get them to not drive away, the car almost hits him then goes on the sidewalk and he could have been killed or injured,” Larsen said.

Larsen, who wasn’t at the store when the theft happened, said for some of the puppies they require to hold the shopper’s ID.

“The lady asked ‘Why do you need to see my ID?’ and that’s suspicious,” Larsen said.

The woman went back out to her car and grabbed her ID. An employee looked at it but Larsen said some steps were missed.

“Jackie looked at her ID but didn’t take it, which she should have,” Larsen said.

At that point, Larsen said the employee went to the back, and that’s when the woman took off with a $3,000 Pomeranian and $6,000 French bulldog.

“She was holding the French bulldog. Then grabbed the Pomeranian and booked it out the front door,” Larsen said.

Both of the puppies stolen are microchipped and Larsen said have been reported stolen to the microchip company.

“It’s not an object, that’s someone’s baby,” Larsen said.

She said they are considering changing some rules around when it comes to holding the IDs of people coming into the store to help prevent theft. She said they have beefed up cameras as well.

Her message to the thief: “I can’t believe you have the audacity to come out here and steal our puppies. You don’t deserve them. I hope you’re at least taking care of the dogs ’cause you can’t take care of yourself,” Larsen said.

This pet shop has been the target of several thefts in the past.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said this case is still under investigation. If you have any information you are asked to call the tip line at 720-874-8477.

Larsen said a $1,000 reward is being offered for the return of the puppies.