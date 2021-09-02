Caught on Camera: Mountain lion prowls through Niwot

NIWOT, Colo. (KDVR) — A mountain lion was caught on camera earlier this week prowling through a neighborhood near Niwot Road.

Video: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said residents living in the area reported that there are deer and racoons around often.

“We recommend to haze deer, raccoons, skunks or turkeys away from your home to try to prevent attracting a lion,” CPW shared.

To reduce the risk of problems with mountain lions on or near your property, CPW urges you to follow these simple precautions:

Make lots of noise if you come and go during the times mountain lions are most active: dusk to dawn.

Install outside lighting. Light areas where you walk so you could see a lion if one were present.

Landscape or remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places for lions. Make it difficult for lions to approach unseen.

Planting non-native shrubs and plants that deer often prefer to eat encourages wildlife to come onto your property. Predators follow prey. Don’t feed any wildlife!

Keep your pet under control. Roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions. Bring pets in at night. If you leave your pet outside, keep it in a kennel with a secure top. Don’t feed pets outside; this can attract raccoons and other animals that are eaten by lions. Store all garbage securely.

Place livestock in enclosed sheds or barns at night. Close doors to all outbuildings since inquisitive lions may go inside for a look.

Encourage your neighbors to follow these simple precautions. Prevention is far better than a possible lion confrontation.