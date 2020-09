DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife released a video on Thursday morning of two mountain lion cubs being released back into the wild near Durango.

CPW said the cubs were found orphaned last winter.

They were taken to a rehab center near Silt, according to CPW.

CPW also said the cubs now weigh about 60 pounds.