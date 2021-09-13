Caught on camera: Men key woman’s Tesla in Thornton; do you recognize them?

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver woman is hoping FOX31 viewers can help identify two guys who were filmed keying her Tesla at the Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton.

“For it just be so blatantly someone walking across and keying it. It was so shocking,” the victim, who doesn’t want to share her name out of fear of retaliation, said.

It’s almost like big brother watching as the Tesla’s four-cameras capture the moments the shopping trip went sour over Labor Day weekend. Two men, not covered up in the least, walk around the car in broad daylight and scrape their keys all along the driver’s side doors. The first man leads, keying the car first, and the second man follows moments after.

The woman who owns the new Model Y Tesla just got it two weeks before the keying. She thinks it’s going to cost thousands to fix.

“When I asked the police officers why do you usually see cars getting keyed, they indicated normally it’s something out of vengeance and most of the time people know the owner of the car in this case,” the victim said. “I don’t think that’s the case because I don’t know these men, and it’s just really surprising.”

Thornton Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call them at (720) 977-5073.