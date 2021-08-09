Caught on Camera: Mama bear gets trapped in car, destroys it while cubs watch

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after a bear got trapped in a vehicle and destroyed it.

“A very good reason NOT to leave food in your vehicle,” shared a deputy with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Credit: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office received the call that a bear was stuck inside a vehicle over the weekend.

During the deputy’s first attempt to get the bear out of the vehicle, the sow ended up closing the door while she was still inside.

Two bear cubs were spotted in trees near the car while the sheriff’s office worked to free the sow from the car.

Credit: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office

Eventually, the sheriff’s office freed the bear from the car and it was reunited with the cubs. No injuries were reported.