DENVER (KDVR) — In the early hours of Sept. 2, Longmont Police Officer Justin Hill pulled a man out of a vehicle just seconds before it was fully engulfed in flames.

Hill responded to a single-vehicle crash at Clover Basin and Larkspur just after 2 a.m. At the scene, Hill found three passengers, two of whom escaped from the car, but the other person was still stuck in the vehicle.

The front of the car had caught on fire, and the flames were slowly spreading to the rest of the vehicle.

As seen in Hill’s dashcam footage, the officer was able to bend the car’s window frame off of the vehicle with the help of a passenger and a citizen. The male was pulled out of the car and away from the vehicle right as the rest of it caught on fire.

The remarkable video is posted on Longmont Public Safety’s Facebook. The video material may be disturbing to some viewers. The man can be heard screaming from the car.

After the man was pulled from the car, the Longmont Fire Department arrived and extinguished the flames. The three victims were then taken to local hospitals.

Alcohol is suspected as a contributor to the crash, Longmont police said.