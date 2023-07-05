PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A homeowner in Parker had quite the close call with some wayward fireworks on the Fourth of July, and it was all caught on camera.

The homeowner and her friends were enjoying a barbeque on the front porch when neighbors across the street started to light up fireworks.

That’s when things got crazy.

The homeowner sent FOX31 doorbell video showing the fireworks getting out of control. The video captured people on the porch dodging the wayward shells and trying to take cover.

The homeowner said her guests barely dodged the fireworks, but claims her home was hit and damaged.

She also said the police were called and they responded, but no citations were issued.

On Monday night, two homes in Parker were heavily damaged by fireworks that were not properly extinguished.

The fireworks sparked inside a trash bin and set the homes on fire.

Fortunately, both families were able to get out without any injuries. However, both homes were destroyed and the families were displaced.