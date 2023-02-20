Warning: Video may be graphic to some viewers.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge police are searching for a suspect who beat a man in broad daylight and simply walked away.

The attack was recorded by a security camera on the corner of 29th Avenue and Ames Street. Police said it happened around 1 p.m. on Feb. 13.

The video shows the two men getting into an altercation. The suspect then beats the man until he is knocked out and falls to the ground. Police found the victim lying in a pool of blood when they arrived at the scene.

Witnesses said the 42-year-old victim was an Uber driver who had just dropped off an order.

The man police are looking for was with a woman at the time. Both were walking a large golden retriever-type dog. They left the scene after the incident.

If you have any information or recognize the man or woman, please contact the Wheat Ridge Police Department or our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.