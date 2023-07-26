DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for information on what they are calling a suspicious incident after a video showed a female possibly being forced into the backseat of a car.

At around 8:45 p.m. on July 21, the incident was caught on camera in the parking lot of the Cornerstar Shopping Center in the 15700 block of E. Briarwood Circle.

The video provided by the Aurora Police Department shows four males arriving at the shopping center in a black Mercedes Benz sedan. The group waits in the parking lot next to a silver Nissan SUV when one of the males walked off and approached two females.

In the video, the male grabs one of the women by the arm and appears to pull her to the Nissan. He then pulls the female over to the Mercedes and places her in the backseat.

APD said the other female is recording the video on her cellphone. All four males get into the Mercedes and drive away.

A missing persons report has not been filed to either the Aurora Police or the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in relation to this incident. However, detectives are still looking for information on this incident out of an abundance of caution for the female’s safety.

Investigators are asking anyone who may know the four males or two females to contact them. Police do not have any license plate information at this time, but are asking the public if they recognize the Mercedes or Nissan.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Troy Raines directly at 303-

739-6068.