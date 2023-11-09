DENVER (KDVR) — A chaotic scene in Downtown Denver was caught on camera. It happened near the 16th Street Mall, and the video’s gone viral on social media.

A driver plowed through a barricade and drove through a construction site, blew out tires then hit another car and drove away.

The video shows a car traveling through a gated construction zone area near 15th and Champa Street.

“It went from bad to worst to chaos,” witness Devon Wittstruck said. “It was surreal watching it.”

A car on the sidewalk in Downtown Denver

Wittstruck was downtown with a friend on Nov. 3 around 5:30 pm. when he witnessed the chaos.

“We turned the corner and noticed a car on the sidewalk, immediately knew something was amiss and started filming, and things just started spiraling out from there,” he said.

From there, a second tire blows out on the car. That’s when it appears a passenger gets out of the car to help navigate.

“By that time, it crossed 16th and wedged in between the fencing and the chain-linked fence on the other side,” Wittstruck said. “It continued to go back and forth.”

With about 20 people outside witnessing what was unfolding, it had Wittstruck worried.

“My concern was somebody getting hurt or hit, or if the driver had something going on,” he said.

A chaotic scene in Downtown Denver was caught on camera. It happened near the 16th Street Mall, and the video’s gone viral on social media. (Credit: Devon Wittstruck)

After about 10 minutes of the back-and-forth driving, Wittstruck said the car shot forward and hit another vehicle parked on the side of the road.

“The end of the video is about 100 feet from where the video starts,” Wittstruck said.

Wittstruck is still shocked by what happened and said it seems like something you’ll see on a video game.

“Grand Theft Auto on 16th,” he said.

Denver Police told FOX31 that officers are investigating but haven’t made any arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.