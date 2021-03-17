Caught on Camera: Deer and snowman become friends in Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — It has been days since a major snowstorm moved through Colorado and we are still seeing some amazing pictures and videos from the storm.

Liz shared the video above. She said, “A deer found a new friend to play with outside our cottage in Estes after the big snow storm!”

Estes Park received over 22 inches of snow during the winter storm.

Earlier this week, we saw a great weather report from 5-year-old Serena in Castle Pines.

“The snow is maybe 100 feet deep and there is a lot of snow getting in my eyeballs,” shared Serena.