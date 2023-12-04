COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Coronado family in Commerce City is turning to the public for help after cameras captured the moment a person stole their 5-month-old pit bull from their driveway.

“She is a lovely dog,” said Berenice Coronado, the dog’s owner. “We got her really small. We used to feed her with the bottle.”

Coronado said over the weekend, she left her home for an hour, and her dogs got out of the fence. Within the hour, she said a camera captured a person who pulled up, tried to get two of the three family dogs to jump into the car and, finally, put Shelby the puppy in the car and left.

“Pit bulls can be expensive, and he saw it as an opportunity to get her,” Coronado said.

Shelby, a 5-month-old pit bull, was stolen from a Commerce City family’s driveway (Berenice Coronado)

‘We just want her back’

The convenience store across the street shared the video with the family. The person who took Shelby appeared to be driving a mid-sized Honda.

“I wanted to get his plates, I wanted to go look for her,” Coronado said. “I keep thinking that she is going to come home, and then she doesn’t.”

The family filed a police report with the Commerce City Police Department and shared posts online but haven’t had any luck.

“We have the video. We know what he looks like. We just want her back,” Coronado said.

Coronado said Shelby is darker gray with a white chest and paws. She said she has a specific scar on her nose.

“I’m just scared, ’cause she is a pit bull and they could use her for fights,” Coronado said.

The family said their young were very close with Shelby, and they are offering a reward if she is returned home safely.

“They are sad, they say Shelby is gone and she isn’t coming back,” Coronado said. “They say the police are looking for her.”

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to Commerce City police and was still waiting to hear back on Monday night. If you have any information, the family asks you to reach out to police.

“I just want her home,” Coronado said.