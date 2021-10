Andrew Fisher caught footage from his south-facing Nest camera in Wellington of a meteor falling to earth on Oct. 3, 2021.

WELLINGTON, Colo. (KDVR) – If you happened to be awake at 4:30 Sunday morning, you might have caught a glimpse of a fireball in the sky.

Andrew Fisher caught footage from his south-facing Nest camera in Wellington of a meteor falling to earth.

Joel Karschner caught similar video in Blackhawk (95 miles away from Wellington), where you can clearly see the night sky lit up from the meteor raining down:

Have more video or pictures? Send them our way.