DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are looking for a burglar who was caught on camera.

Police said it happened in the 1200 block of South Pearl Street on Dec. 17 around 4 a.m. A $2,000 reward is being offered.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released photos of the suspected burglar in the act, who appeared to be prying open a glass door with what looked like a crowbar.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.