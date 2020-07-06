CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Broad daylight break-in, burglary in Federal Heights

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (KDVR) — Masked burglars kicked down the door of a Federal Heights home in broad daylight on Independence Day.

The frightened family is sharing their story with FOX31 in hopes the community can help catch the thieves.

Daniel Lucero and his family were at a Fourth of July barbecue when they got a security notification on their phone. A live surveillance feed showed two men kicking down their door and taking off with thousands of dollars in items, including a handgun.

“I wonder if they have children that they care about, if they would like someone to invade their home,” Lucero said adding, “This is supposed to be our safe zone and we don’t even feel safe no more.”

The Lucero’s now want to pack up and move as soon as possible.

“It’s just devastating to the fact that we have children, just the point that they have no regards towards any human emotions, we live in fear now,” he said.

Lucero says he can’t imagine who would do this. Footage shows one of the men is bald and was wearing a grey and black zip-up sweatshirt. The other thief covered his head with a black baseball cap and face with bandanas.

Footage shows they kick down the Federal Heights door around 8:45 p.m, on the Fourth of July. They left with stolen goods around seven minutes later.

Lucero urges anyone with information to call Federal Heights Police Department at 303-428-8538.