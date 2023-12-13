DENVER (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department is looking for a pickup truck that was caught on camera crashing into two parked vehicles in the snow over the weekend and driving away.

Police said the hit-and-run happened at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the 900 block of Marine Street.

The entire incident was caught on a security camera. It showed a truck driving on the snow-covered road before hitting the back of another pickup truck parked on the side of the street.

The second truck was hit hard enough to send it into the vehicle in front of it, which was parked several feet away.

The suspected driver then backed up and drove away.

The crash caused heavy damage to the two vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Accident Report Specialist Ward at WardS@bouldercolorado.gov or 720-601-4228 and reference case 2312412.