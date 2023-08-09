DENVER (KDVR) — A boat caused quite a traffic jam Wednesday morning when it came off of a trailer and stopped in the middle of Interstate 25.

At 5:07 a.m., the Colorado State Patrol received a call about a boat blocking traffic. An 18-year-old was driving a black Dodge truck that was pulling a trailer and heading northbound on I-25 near Fort Collins.

According to CSP, the truck hit a bump that was marked with a temporary sign near Harmony Road at exit 265. The boat then came off the trailer and landed in the left lane of the interstate.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where heavy machinery was brought in to move the boat, which was laying horizontal, to the far edge of the highway. Multiple cars going northbound were backed up while they waited for the boat to be moved.

Crews worked quickly, and the boat was cleared shortly after 7 a.m.

CSP said no injuries were reported and no other vehicles were damaged.