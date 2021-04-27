Caught on camera: Bike thieves break into locked storage room for their score

DENVER (KDVR) — Another new surveillance video captures the rampant bike theft problem in Denver.

Twenty minutes of surveillance footage shows just how easy it was for some crooks to scope out Jonathan Miller’s apartment complex’s bike storage, break through the key-fob secured door and take their pick of the litter.

“You have a sense of confidence, you’re inside of a room that’s locked. Who is going to break in? But they are gone,” Miller said. “They were like kids in a candy shop going up and down the aisles looking for bikes.”

After taking off with Miller and his wife’s e-bikes, footage shows one of the crooks returns to the complex in the Hale neighborhood. This time the man returns with a different female accomplice and they leave with four more bikes.

“It just speaks to how major this problem in is Denver,” Miller said.

Problem Solvers requested the latest statistics on bike thefts. Comparing 2019 to 2020, there’s a 24% increase in Lakewood’s reported bike thefts. Boulder Police counted $2 million in bikes stolen in 2020, a 46% increase from 2019 to 2020. Denver police say there was a 26% hike.

Officials with Boulder and Denver tell us they are working on sending us the latest trends over 2021.