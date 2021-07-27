Caught on camera: Bear takes dip to cool off

ROXBOROUGH STATE PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — With temps hitting the mid 90s on the Front Range, humans weren’t the only ones suffering from the heat.

A bear in Roxborough Park found a tub of water and decided to take a dip. It looks very comfortable as it uses its paws to get some cleaning in there too.

When you realize you’re being watched… pic.twitter.com/wwV7kowgQR — Ranger Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) July 27, 2021

The bear looks a little too comfortable as if it knows it’s being filmed. CPW may be getting a call from its agent soon.

At least the bear is not in danger in this scenario, unlike another bear in Boulder County that got its head stuck in a chicken feeder a couple weeks ago. It ended well for the bear, thanks to help from wildlife officers.