Caught on camera: Bear cub charges at door of Boulder home

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A bear cub was spotted charging at a door in Pine Brook Hills in west Boulder.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared the video on Twitter Wednesday saying, “People think young bear cubs are cute & fluffy, but even a young bear like this is dangerous. Especially when it is displaying aggressive behavior like you see in this video.”

CPW said, “It is very important that you actively haze bears away in situations like this. Bears that feel comfortable enough to come this close have lost their natural fear of humans & can become dangerous. Even a bear this small could cause a lot of damage or seriously injure humans/pets.” in a thread attached to the tweet.

Be sure to keep your garage closed, your doors locked and keep your windows closed and locked. Bears know a cracked window is a gateway in to your pantry, according to CPW.

This time of the year, it is important to stay bear aware. Tips can be found here and specific suggestions about camping in bear country are at this link.