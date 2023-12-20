DENVER (KDVR) — Three armed suspects who allegedly robbed a check cashing business in Commerce City got an ironic surprise when their getaway vehicle was stolen by a separate thief.

The unexpected twist was caught on camera and released by the Commerce City Police Department.

The initial robbery began around 11 a.m. on Dec. 16. Commerce City police said officers arrested two of three masked and armed suspects who were allegedly robbing the HiLo Check Cashing in the 7200 block of Monaco Street.

During the robbery, the suspects themselves were robbed.

Commerce City police said a fourth criminal stole the armed robbers’ getaway vehicle. Police are not sure if the getaway vehicle belonged to the alleged robbers or if it was previously stolen.

Police decided to release a video of the ironic moment due to what they said was “popular demand.” In the clip, you can see a person who was standing on the sidewalk notice the vehicle and run up to it. The person jumps inside and takes off.

“We can’t make this stuff up, folks,” said the Commerce City Police Department.

Anyone who has information on the robbery or the stolen getaway car is asked to contact Detective Garcia at 303-227-7147.