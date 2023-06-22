AURORA, Colo (KDVR) — An Aurora man is looking for answers after he said a man stole his lilies straight out of his garden.

He said it happened last Thursday, June 15, at his home near Colfax Avenue and Sable Boulevard. His doorbell camera shows a man ripping the plants out of the ground, bulbs and all, before casually tossing them into the back of a car and driving away.

“I understand if it was a little kid coming to take one for his mom or his girlfriend or something, but this is a grown man!” said Ivan Newborn.

Newborn said he planted the flowers the year before and was excited to see them start to blossom. He returned from a work trip Friday to find his garden bed empty and was shocked by what he saw on his camera.

“He must be a professional plant thief or something because he grabbed them right out the ground and walked off,” said Newborn.

Newborn has dubbed the thief the “Petty Perennial Thief” and said he’s mostly curious why someone would do something like this.

“If he’s that cheap and he’s making bouquets out of them to give to his wife, now she’s going to know he stole those,” jokes Newborn.

Newborn said he did not report the incident to police because he didn’t think it was a big enough deal but wonders whether others have had similar problems.

“The point I’m at in life, I can’t let things like that bother me,” said Newborn. “I can always plant them again, but to watch them bloom again, that’ll be the part I missed out on.”