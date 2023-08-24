AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora family is calling on the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help, saying an Amazon delivery driver stole their cat and it was caught on video.

Clips from the Oakes family’s door cameras Sunday capture a package dropoff in broad daylight. The video shows a male and a female get out of an Amazon delivery truck, and the female drops off a package. The male is seen interacting with the family’s indoor-outdoor cat, Pyro, in the driveway.

The camera audio captures the man saying his friend lost a cat that looks exactly like Pyro.

“You see the guy squat down and grab him next to the boat and like walk directly into the van with him,” Chelsea Oakes said. “How do you take a cat with you on a route in a van? The cat needs water or food, to be able to go to the bathroom, and he’s in there with packages. And secondly, you take that cat away from his family.”

An Aurora family says an Amazon driver stole their cat from their driveway after dropping off a package. (Credit: Oakes family)

Pyro is a flame point Siamese cat. He has some red on his face and slightly crossed blue eyes.

“My daughter’s very distraught,” Oakes said. “She’s at school today. And of course, she was walking into the school crying.”

Amazon supervisor responds after cat taken

Oakes told FOX31 she asked another delivery driver to call the supervisor with her, in hopes of getting help.

“The supervisor’s name is Steve, and I told him, I said, ‘Look, they took my cat,'” Oakes said. “He said, ‘Well, I’m aware of the situation, and he told me that he brought the cat back.’ The cat has not been home for three days.”

An Aurora family says an Amazon driver stole their cat from their driveway after dropping off a package. Pyro is a flame point Siamese cat. He has some red on his face and slightly crossed blue eyes. (Credit: Oakes family)

Oakes reported the situation to the Aurora Police Department and Amazon.

“I just want him back, that’s all,” Oakes said. “I just want him back home safe and sound and returned.”

FOX31 Problem Solvers sent the videos to Amazon. A spokesperson said the company is investigating.