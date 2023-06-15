PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Home security cameras caught two thieves carrying guns onto driveways while looking for unlocked vehicles in a Parker neighborhood.

According to the Parker Police Department, the alleged crimes occurred in the Parker Vista neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The thieves can be seen on multiple security cameras attempting to open vehicle doors. If a door is locked, they immediately move on. If a car is found to be open, they appear to rummage through the inside.

“It’s not uncommon for criminals to go, and whether they’re driving down the street or walking down the street, to lift the door handles, and they are looking for vehicles that are unlocked,” public information officer Josh Hans said.

However, Hans said it is unusual for those criminals to be carrying visible firearms.

“What makes these guys so dangerous, put us on such high alert here, is it’s very rare that you see suspects engaged in this kind of activity walking up to the vehicles with pistols, with handguns visible,” Hans said.

‘This is very frightening’

He said while the thieves got away with a few items they took from unlocked vehicles, it is the firearms that have police concerned.

“This is very frightening,” Hans said. “It would not be uncommon or out of the ordinary for people to be leaving for work, and we’re very, very fortunate that no one was walking out to their car this morning when those suspects were approaching them with a handgun.”

Parker Police are asking residents in the Parker Vista neighborhood to check their security cameras for any clues.

“Your camera might have a different angle than the ones that we have, and maybe someone doesn’t recognize his face straight on, but at a slightly different angle they recognize who that is,” Hans said.

The pair may also have targeted other vehicles outside of Parker. According to Parker Police, they were driving a stolen vehicle through the Parker Vista neighborhood. While it is unclear where it was stolen from, it was recovered Thursday afternoon in Denver.

“Lock your doors. Lock your car doors, keep your valuables hidden so they can’t steal the stuff that they can see and so your vehicles aren’t getting stolen,” Hans said.